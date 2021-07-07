Modern ways to wear Filipiniana at Kultura

Palawan's very own Grand Queen Sam Bernardo shows us modern ways to wear Filipiniana. [L-R] This handwoven cropped Inabel terno worn with ivory shantung silk pants is an elegant yet playful option from Kultura’s Modern Filipiniana collection. Exquisitely embroidered silk cocoon kimono top worn with a tiered shantung silk skirt. Intricate black embroidery on white silk give this terno top and skirt an Art Deco feel.

A cropped terno top worn with slim silk pants . . . Art Deco inspired black embroidery on a white silk terno top and ruffled skirt . . . an exquisitely embroidered capelet over a red shantung silk gown . . . a playful inabel terno top with pineapple designs.

These are some of the Kultura Filipino’s Modern Filipiniana designs for the contemporary Filipina. And you’ll be amazed how the traditional Filipiniana attire has been transformed into inventive and exciting new looks.

The iconic butterfly-sleeved terno gets a fresh new look worn with pants and other modern pieces. Natural materials like pinasilk and jusi are woven by local artisans into stylish pieces with exquisite hand painting and embroidery. Inabel fabric from the Ilocos region is updated with innovative designs.

In this time that intimate events and special occasions with health protocols are now allowed, make that moment memorable and meaningful and dress up with fashionable Modern Filipiniana and Barong Tagalog from Kultura.



The collection consists of both classic and modern silhouettes – tops, skirts, and dresses that can be worn together or mix and match. Many of the pieces are embroidered or hand-painted by artisans in our partner communities of weavers, embroiderers, farmers, and workers, making each unique and a true labor of love.



