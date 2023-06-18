The 3rd Platoon of the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) carried out a Community Outreach Program in Sitio Barongbong, Barangay Port Barton in San Vicente.

Approximately 150 children and adults benefited from the program, receiving various complimentary services such as a Feeding Program, Free Haircuts, and Gift Giving.

The activity also included informative lectures on Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.), Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), and essential knowledge about Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness (CATA).

The recipients expressed deep gratitude for the services provided by the police officers.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the 2nd Palawan PMFC extended their appreciation to all those who contributed, supported, and participated in the program.

“Nagpapasalamat din ang pamunuan ng 2nd Palawan PMFC sa mga tumulong, sumuporta, at nakibahagi sa nasabing programa na isang pagsasabuhay ng tunay na diwa ng mag-Tarabangan Kitang Lahat,” the 2nd PMFC said.