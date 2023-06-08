An agreement to strengthen healthcare education and services in Palawan was recently signed by key agencies, paving the way for the establishment of the School of Medicine at Palawan State University (PSU), the first-ever Regional Medical School in MIMAROPA.

The Department of Health (DOH)-Center for Health Development MIMAROPA, Ospital ng Palawan, the Provincial Government of Palawan, and PSU joined together to sign the memorandum of agreement (MOA), whose objective is to enhance healthcare education and training in the province and address the scarcity of medical professionals.

In a virtual message, Jo Mark Libre, Commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), issued a challenge to Palawan State University (PSU) to uphold the required standards in delivering essential medical education within the province.

“Believing that healthcare is a fundamental human right, I trust that the PSU-SOM will commit to equipping a diverse workforce in providing high-quality and more personalized healthcare, to all patients which PSU intends to realize by threading strategic trajectories, utilizing systems thinking, cohesive curricular map and innovative teaching methodologies,” he said.

