Singer Milcah Cabornida, who was earlier reported missing by her live-in partner, has contacted some of her close friends to say she is in a safe place, explaining that she purposely left her partner and their place of residence.

At least two reliable sources have reached out to Palawan News to confirm the information.

“Tumawag sa akin si Cams kanina ok na po sya… hindi nya po sinabi sa akin kung asan sya pero nandito lang po sya sa Palawan,” Mhae Orgoño, a distant relative of Milcah’s partner, told Palawan News.

Another independent source close to Milcah also said he had spoken directly with Milcah late Monday to state that she is not missing and that she had deliberately left her partner.

A Facebook account in the name of Cabs Cams also posted a statement today stating that she left her partner “due to personal issues.”

“I would like to apologize sa mga friends ko na nag worry. My family knows where I am. I am safe. Palawan is a safe place,” she stated in her post.

Earlier, her partner Raymond Felizarte posted on his own FB account that Milcah has been missing since July 21. He claimed that Milcah had left her cell phone in their house and that she could not be contacted.