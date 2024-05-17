The body of a fisherman from Barangay Buenavista in Puerto Princesa City, who had been reported missing for three days, was found on Thursday, May 16.

The victim’s body was found by another fisherman on Tres Marias island in Brgy. Buenavista in an early stage of decomposition, with deep hack wounds on his arms and legs a long steel bar struck on his head.

Barangay Captain Ronnie dela Cruz said the victim, Jolly Daguhoy, 46, was identified by his relatives who went to the area where he was found.

“[May] tatlong dangkal na steel bar na nakabaon sa ulo ng kapatid ko. Tapos tinaga [siya] sa kanang kamay niya na halos maputol. [Sa] kanang tuhod tinaga din, sobra ang ginawa nila, hindi makatarungan para sa katulad ng kapatid ko,” recounted the victim’s sibling who asked not to be named.

The victim was last seen going out to sea to visit his “arong,” a tool for catching squid. His relatives said he had earlier confronted two men who were trying to haul catch from his arong.

“Sabado po, naglaot din yan siya. Pag-uwi niya, nagkwento siya sa amin na ang arong niya [hinihila] daw ng dalawang lalaki. Sinabihan niya daw na, ‘Wag niyong pakialaman ‘yan kasi hindi yan sa inyo, akin yan.’ Umalis ang dalawang lalaki,” said the victim’s relative.

“Ang bangka nila singkuhan lang din, sabi ng kapatid ko nung sinundan niya, papunta sa direksyon ng Talaudyong sa [Barangay Bacungan],” according to the relative.

They described the boat as painted in white with an orange waterline.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects.