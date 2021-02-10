Miraflor takes over as NAVFORWEST commander

Commodore Renato David (left) relinquished his post as commander of the Naval Forces West on February 9 to Commodore Donn Anthony Miraflor (right) at the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon in Puerto Princesa City. Philippine Navy (PN) Flag-Officer-In-Command Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo facilitated their change of command ceremony. | Photo by Naval Forces West

Commodore Donn Anthony Miraflor has assumed command over the Philippine Navy’s (PN) Naval Forces West (NAVFORWEST) whose primary task is to protect the country’s western frontier and territorial sovereignty.

Miraflor who concurrently heads the Joint Task Force Malampaya (JTFM) took over the helm of the NAVFORWEST from Commodore Renato David in a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Station Apolinario Jalandoon in Puerto Princesa City on Tuesday, February 9.

Navy FOIC Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo is welcomed at the Naval Forces West for the change of command ceremony.

“As our constitutional duty, I pledge to actively contribute to the Western Command to discharge to the fullest our part in protecting the people and secure the sovereignty of the state and the integrity of our national territory as Naval Forces West has long been in the forefront of doing so,” Miraflor said.

During his stint as commander of the NAVFORWEST, David’s leadership focused primarily on “ensuring the highest state of readiness of navy units and to ensure that the Navy Sail Plan was monitored and pursued”.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, David’s command also supported the Provincial Security Task Group COVID Shield Water Cluster in the conduct of border patrol in southern Palawan from March 26 to May 26, 2020, utilizing PC381 and PS39.

David’s leadership also achieved the highest rating of 99.55 percent for being the best Philippine Navy safety implementing unit for Calendar Year 2020 during the PN annual safety management audit conducted by the Naval Safety Office.

Meanwhile, PN Flag-Officer-In-Command Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo who presided over the ceremony “recognized David’s leadership and accomplishment in securing, sustaining and leading the maritime defenders of the West Philippine Sea and upholding the peace, order and security in the Province of Palawan for more than one year,” NAVFORWEST said in a statement released Wednesday.

Bacordo also said Miraflor’s stint in JTFM gives him the edge in his new post. “His experience and background as the Commander of Joint Task Force Malampaya is enough proof of his competence and capacity to take over Commodore David’s duties,” he said

Miraflor is the 38th Commander of NFW.

