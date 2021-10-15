Kezia, 23, broke into tears following the Metallurgical Engineering board exams, which took place from October 2 to 4. She had carefully studied for months, according to a strict, backbreaking schedule, making sure she covered to review all she had learned over the previous five years, but she found the exams to be so tough that she broke down in frustration.

But her friends teased her and called her a “topper,” and after she calmed down, she knew deep down that she had made it, but she was still pleasantly surprised to rank third in the just completed licensing tests for “MetEngg.”

Engineering is no longer a mostly male-dominated field as it once was. For example, in Kezia’s UP Diliman class, there are 50-50 males and girls, which she finds appealing.

- Advertisement -

Kezia Charity Escleto Rosero’s favorite subject has always been Science. When she took the UPCAT, she initially wanted to take up Chemical Engineering, just like her older brother Ezra Jeremy, but MetEngg was suggested by her mother.

Kezia is not reluctant to acknowledge that her parents influenced her college choice; after all, her mother, Eng. Cynthia Escleto Rosero, is the Philippines’ first and only female Resident Mine Manager (RMM), the top position in a mining operation. The RMM at Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp. (RTN), a subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corp., is her “Mame.”

Kezia is entertaining grand plans of a second course or even a Master’s Degree, at least in her mind. Because in her heart she knows she wants to dive into work immediately and practice her craft first, even considering joining the mining industry.

Asked for a message for kids who would like to follow in her footsteps, Kezia would immediately say – “take care of your mental health.”

Young people nowadays confront a great deal of undefined mental strain as a result of how the world has opened up to them, and many are caught off guard, whether intentionally or unconsciously.

Kezia almost slipped into the trap, taking things so seriously that she thought learning was a chore rather than a privilege at one point. She also appreciates her excellent support system, which is headed by her parents. Engr. Elmo C. Rosero, her father, is also a mining engineer at RTN.

Kezia believes her generation is well-prepared for the future because, like her, they have access to all of the knowledge they need to make good decisions and pick a worthwhile path.

“Just like the debate about mining in Palawan – I understand the science. As a young person, I am aware of my responsibilities to Climate Change and what’s at stake in the future and I will forever be a student of social science so I know what I am getting into and I am sure many young scientists like me, do,” Keiza declares.