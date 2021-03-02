Mindanao State University to open satellite campus in Bataraza

The Mindanao State University (MSU) will open a satellite campus in Bataraza town, offering 11 courses for its inaugural run.

In a Facebook post published by the Bataraza Public Information Tuesday (March 2), the state university listed down the following courses that will be offered in its satellite campus: Bachelor of Business Administration (Major in Economics, and Major in Entrepreneurial Marketing), BS Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Teaching Arabic, Bachelor of Arts in Shariah (Major in Islamic & Jurisprudence), Bachelor of Science in Eco-Tourism, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of BS Fisheries, Bachelor of Science in Agri-Tourism, Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Secondary Education, and AB Political Science.

The university stated it will accept applicants for academic year 2021-2022 only from February 16 until March 16, 2021, and there will be no onsite application during the examination date.

Applicants have been advised to accomplish the online application form that can be accessed through the link provided in the original post of the Bataraza Public Information, and to submit along this the scanned diploma or Grade Card for Senior High School (SHS) graduates, and certification from the SHS principal for graduating Grade 12 students.

In an interview with the Palawan News in February 2021, Bataraza municipal administrator Val Palasigue said they regard the establishment of MSU as a key development for the municipality of Bataraza.

