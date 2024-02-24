Mimaropa Police Regional Office IV-B (PRO-IVB) Regional Director BGen. Roger Quesada lauded the personnel of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) for their performance and dedication in performing their duties as he urged them to do more to maintain the peace and order situation in the province.

Quesada was in Puerto Princesa City on Friday, February 23, for a regular visit to police offices in the Mimaropa Region, where he led the inauguration and blessing of the new building canopy, perimeter fence, and multipurpose hall of PPPO.

In his talk to the personnel of PPPO, he said he has seen their success in maintaining peace and order and curbing illegal activities in the province.

“Sa nakalipas na dalawang buwan mula nang ako ay umupo bilang inyong regional director ay nasaksihan ko ang inyong pagsusumikap na mapanatili ang mapayapa at ligtas na probinsya. Ang ating matagumpay na laban kontra kriminalidad at insurhensiya at iba pang uri ng karahasan, lalo na sa ating kampanya kontra droga ay pagpapatunay ng ating dedikasyon at determinasyon na mapakapagbigay ng serbisyong higit pa sa ating sinumpaang tungkulin para sa ating komunidad,” Quesada remarked.

“Marami pa tayong dapat gawin kaya hinihikayat ko ang bawat isa sa inyo na patuloy tayong makipag-ugnayan at makipagtulungan sa lokal na pamahalaan, pampubliko man o pribadong sangay ng gobyerno upang makapagbigay ng serbisyo sa mahigit na nangangailangan at mga nakakaranas ng pang-aabuso at hindi pantay na pagkilala,”.

PPPO Provincial Director P/Col. Carlito Narag, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to Quesada for the support and, at the same time, also urged his personnel to commit more strongly to their duties.

“The presence of each one of you here is a testament to the strength of our camaraderie and the shared dedication we have towards maintaining peace and security in our communities,” Narag stated.

“This command visit holds a great significance for us as it reflects the collaborative efforts of the eco-warriors of Mimaropa in promoting and ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. It is an opportunity for us to strengthen the bonds that tie us together in the shared pursuit of a secure and harmonious society,” he added.