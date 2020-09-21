MIMAROPA now has 321 active COVID-19 cases

The provinces also experienced a shortage of cartridges for RT-PCR tests late last week, and swab samples were instead forwarded to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Total active cases in the MIMAROPA Region (Region IV-B) has reached 321, with the overall recorded cases breaching the 1,000th mark.

As of September 15, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro announced 50 new cases since Monday (September 14). The provinces also experienced a shortage of cartridges for RT-PCR tests late last week, and swab samples were instead forwarded to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Oriental Mindoro remains to have the highest number of confirmed active cases at 193.

Occidental Mindoro has the lowest number of current active cases at six, followed by Romblon and Marinduque, whom each have only eight active cases.

Palawan recorded a total of 25 new cases this week, and currently has a total of 103 active cases. The town of Coron remains to be the town with the highest number of active cases at 37, with growing instances of local and community transmission. Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa City has a total of 37 active cases with seven new cases reported this week.