Mga pinaikli at pangunahing panuntunan sa GCQ

Ang mga sumusunod ay ang mga pinaikli at pangunahing panuntunan sa General Community Quarantine (GCQ) na inilabas ng lokal na Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) sa Puerto Princesa City.

I. Kailan magiging epektibo ang General Community Quarantine (GCQ) sa buong lungsod ng Puerto Princesa?

Base sa National IATF Resolution No. 113-A na inilabas noong April 30, 2021, isa ang lungsod ng Puerto Prinsesa sa mga lugar na isasailalim sa General Community Quarantine o GCQ simula May 1, 2021, hanggang May 31, 2021. Ang GCQ ay mas mataas na kategorya kumpara sa naging klasipikasyon ng Puerto Princesa City nitong mga nakaraang buwan na Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

II. Anu-ano ang mga mahalagang panuntunan (guidelines) sa ilalim ng GCQ?

A. ANG MGA SUMUSUNOD AY HINDI MAAARING MAGBUKAS:

Karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls, theatres, cinemas at iba pang entertainment venues na may live performances; Internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys at iba pang recreational venues; Amusement parks/theme parks, fair/perya, at lugar para sa mga pambatang palaruan, playrooms, o rides; Cockpit o sabungan kasama ang pagsasagawa/paglalaro ng traditional sabong; Lottery at betting shops, casino, horse racing, at iba pang gaming establishments maliban kung pinayagan ng National IATF o Office of the President; at Outdoor sports venues ng contact sports tulad ng basketball.

B. ANG MGA SUMUSUNOD AY PINAYAPAGAN NGUNIT LIMITADO ANG OPERASYON:

Indoor non-contact sports venues, fitness studios, gyms, spas, swimming pools – 50% Travel agencies, tour operators, and reservation services – 75% Indoor and outdoor tourist attractions – 50% Beauty salon, barbershop, medical aesthetic clinics, cosmetic or derma clinics, reflexology, aesthetics, wellness, and holistic centers – 50% Indoor dine-in sa mga restaurants, eateries – 50% Outdoor o al fresco dine in – 75%

C. MGA KILOS O PAGGALAW NA IPINAGBABAWAL SA LOOB NG GCQ

Ang pagtitipon o gathering sa labas ng bahay o sa labas ng sariling tirahan ay mahigpit na IPINAGBABAWAL, maliban na lang kung ito ay kinakailangan para:

Kumuha ng health o government services; Dumalo sa isang religious gathering, kung saan 30% lang ng venue capacity ang ginagamit; Dumalo ng lamay o libing kung saan 30% lang ng venue capacity ang ginagamit; o Bumisita sa sementeryo o columbarium, na hindi lalampas sa sampung tao ang grupo ng bumibisita, at 30% lang ng venue ang ginagamit.

D. MGA KILOS O PAGGALAW NA MALINAW NA PINAPAYAGAN:

Outdoor non-contact sports and exercise kagaya ng walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, range shooting, skateboarding, ngunit kinakailangan:

• Sundin ang minimum public health standards

• No sharing of equipment

• No spectators (walang tagapanood) Ang magtrabaho sa construction projects (subject to construction safety guidelines issued by DPWH) Full operation of government offices and courts with minimum of 30% onsite capacity Operation of hotels and accommodation establishments with valid DOT accreditation to operate during the pandemic (subject to DOT and IATF guidelines)

III. Ano ang maaaring maging kaparusahan sa pagsuway ng mga nabanggit na panuntunan?

Maliban sa mga umiiral na mga ordinansa sa lungsod, ang hindi pagsunod sa mga panuntunan ay maituturing na NON-COOPERATION OF PERSON or ENTITY na isang paglabag ayon sa Section 9, par. (d) or (3) ng Republic Act No. 11332 (Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act) at ng Implementing Rules and Regulations nito.

IV. PAALALA: Para sa mas maigting na pagsasagawa ng contact tracing, mahigpit na ipinapatupad ang Executive Order No. 17, series of 2021 o ang paggamit ng StaySafe.ph application at sundin ang mga regulasyon sa EO No. 17.

PARA SA KARAGDAGANG IMPORMASYON BASAHIN ANG MGA SUMUSUNOD:

• Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines (Last Amended: April 15, 2021)

https://doh.gov.ph/COVID-19/IATF-Resolutions

• Annex A of DTI Memorandum Circular No. 21-15, series of 2021 (Category I-IV and Negative List of Business Establishments/Activities as of 30 April 2021) https://www.dti.gov.ph/covid19/issuances/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

