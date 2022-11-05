Two astronomical events, the Leonid Meteor Shower and the Total Lunar Eclipse, are likely to be visible in the skies this November, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) astronomical calendar.

The total eclipse will occur on November 8 and will be visible in the Philippines, as well as in different parts of the world where the moon is above the horizon including Asia, Australia, North America, Parts of Northern and Eastern Europe, and most of South America.

PAGASA noted that the phases of the eclipse will begin at 5:19 p.m. (moonrise), with the totality of the eclipse beginning at 6:16 p.m. The greatest eclipse (maximum) or the peak stage of the eclipse will be visible at 6:59 p.m., and the moon will remain in totality until 7:42 p.m. It will then go into a partial eclipse until 08:49 p.m. and comes to an end at 09:58 p.m.

Aside from the eclipse, the Leonid Meteor Shower will also be observed which peak is expected on November 18. It is active from November 6 to November 30.

PAGASA said Leonid will produce 15 meteors per hour and will be active from around 12 a.m. until before sunrise. It is an annual meteor shower that occurs when the earth passes the debris left by the comet Tempel-Tuttle, a comet that takes about 33 years to make a complete revolution around the sun.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Leonids are bright meteors and can travel at speed of 44 miles or 71 kilometers per second.

About Post Author