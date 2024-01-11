Megaworld started the year on a celebratory note with the “Brighter New Year Welcome 2024 Media Party,” a colorful gathering held on January 10 at Hue Hotels Palawan.

The event, attended by members of the Palawan media, featured a festive atmosphere and the distribution of millions of pesos worth of prizes.

Gift certificates, travel credits, accommodation vouchers, and others to Megaworld hotels were among the giveaways, adding an extra layer of excitement to the gathering.

Alliance Global Group Chief Executive Officer Kevin Andrew Tan took the opportunity to emphasize the crucial role of the media in delivering truth—a shared principle between Megaworld and the media.

Recognizing the media’s significance in disseminating accurate information, Tan highlighted their collective responsibility in shaping narratives.

“You have all been the bearers of the good news, the defenders of our truth and the advocates of the great things that we offer as a business,” he said.

“Through your support, we have been able to continue expanding to more exciting horizons that we only imagined possible in the past,” he added.

Harold Brian Geronimo, the Assistant Vice President of Public Relations and Media Affairs at Megaworld, called on local journalists to be instrumental in connecting the corporation with area residents, emphasizing the value of fostering a communal spirit.

He encouraged media professionals to engage in transparent communication, thereby strengthening Megaworld’s ties with the local populace.

“Andami pa po naming plano dito sa Palawan and I really look forward and as our partners you will be able to help us communicate and you will be also able to help us tell us if there are negative comments open po kami sabihin nyo sa amin para matugunan namin at maaddress namin,” he said.

“Pag mayroon napuna may pagkakamali pag may nagawa kami na hindi angkop sa polisiya ng pamahalaan ng mga tao ng mga mamamayan dito kami po ay makikinig naman po and that we will be able to raise it to the upper management,” he added.

Megaworld also emphasized its plans to begin the land development of Baytown Palawan Puerto Princesa township in 2024.

With an allocation of ₱7 billion, this lifestyle estate project is situated on the south national highway in Puerto Princesa City and is expected to unfold over the next five years.

Positioned as Megaworld’s second mixed-use development in the province, Baytown Palawan Puerto Princesa marks the first venture of Suntrust, a subsidiary of Megaworld, as part of its nationwide expansion.