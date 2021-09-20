Real estate conglomerate Megaworld Corp. is looking to develop beachfront and inland properties totaling 462 hectares into an “eco-tourism township” in San Vincente municipality for P40 billion.

Megaworld, in an issued statement September 20, said the project dubbed as the “Paragua Coastown”, will be its 27th township aimed at reviving the town’s pandemic-wounded tourism economy.

Despite the pandemic that is hitting different industries in the county, Megaworld said it is optimistic about the fast recovery of the tourism industry.

“As we grow our sustainable developments portfolio, this new township in the beautiful town of San Vicente in Palawan will showcase the best of sustainable tourism and green living. While we transform it into a world-class development, we also commit to the preservation of the island’s biodiversity,” Kevin L. Tan, chief strategy officer of Megaworld, said in the statement.

- Advertisement -

The proposed township would include some of San Vicente’s most stunning beaches, including Port Barton, which is renowned for its 22 small islands and is one of the town’s most popular tourist attractions. The statement further said, that it is also conveniently situated only a few minutes from the San Vicente Airport, which operates regular flights between Manila and Clark.

Hotels and resorts, health and wellness hubs, cultural centers, educational institutions, a boutique hotel district, a shophouse district, and residential developments such as private villas, serviced apartments, themed residential villages, and a mangrove reserve park will all be featured in Paragua Coastown.

Megaworld plans to invest P40 billion in Paragua Coastown over the next 10 to 15 years.

The first location to be built is an 83-hectare piece of land in Kemdeng which has its own beach line.

“More than just sustainable tourism, our vision for this expansive Palawan property is to provide an opportunity to those who want the island-life to live and even raise their families here. Aside from the preserved natural surroundings of the beach, mountains, and cliffs of San Vicente, we will also provide the facilities and amenities for holistic wellness for our future residents,” added Tan.

The press release said “Paragua” used to be the name of Palawan when the Americans established civil rule in the northern part of the province after the Philippine-American war of 1902. A year after, the province was re-organized to include the southern part and re-named Palawan with Puerto Princesa as its capital.

The town of San Vicente is known to have the longest white-sand beach in the Philippines, and the second-longest beach in Southeast Asia, which is called the Long Beach, covering almost 15-kilometers of coastline – three times longer than Boracay’s White Beach.

The other 26 master-planned integrated urban townships, integrated lifestyle communities, and lifestyle estates of Megaworld across the country include Eastwood City in Libis, Quezon City, (18.5 hectares); Newport City in Pasay City (25 hectares); McKinley Hill (50 hectares), McKinley West (34.5 hectares), Uptown Bonifacio (15.4 hectares) and Forbes Town (5 hectares), all in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City; Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila (3 hectares); The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu (30 hectares); Iloilo Business Park in Mandurriao, Iloilo City (72 hectares); Sta. Barbara Heights in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo (173 hectares); Boracay Newcoast in Boracay Island (150 hectares); Twin Lakes in Alfonso, Batangas near Tagaytay (1,300 hectares); ArcoVia City in Pasig City (12.3 hectares); Southwoods City in the boundaries of Cavite and Laguna (561 hectares); Davao Park District in Lanang, Davao City (11 hectares); Alabang West in Las Piñas City (62 hectares); Eastland Heights in Antipolo, Rizal (640 hectares); Suntrust Ecotown in Tanza, Cavite (350 hectares); Maple Grove in General Trias, Cavite (140 hectares); The Hamptons Caliraya in Lumban-Cavinti, Laguna (300 hectares); The Upper East (34 hectares) and Northill Gateway (50 hectares) both in Negros Occidental; Capital Town Pampanga beside the Pampanga Provincial Capitol in the City of San Fernando (35.6-hectares); Westside City in the Entertainment City in Paranaque City (31 hectares); Empire East Highland City in Antipolo, Rizal (24 hectares), Arden Botanical Estate in the boundaries of Trece Martires and Tanza, Cavite (251 hectares).