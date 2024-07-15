A mechanic was arrested in Purok Mapagmahal, Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, before midnight on July 14 in a buy-bust operation where an undercover agent purchased suspected shabu from him.

The suspect was identified as Leonardo Cabildo, 33, also known as “Cabs,” a newly identified street-level individual (SLI), and a resident of the same barangay.

The buy-bust operation leading to his arrest was conducted by the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the PPC Anti Crime Task Force.

Confiscated from him was a pack of New Berlin cigarettes containing a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet with suspected shabu and ₱1,500 in buy-bust money. The estimated weight of the drugs was 0.62 grams, with an estimated market value of ₱5,580.