The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has deployed Marine Battalion Landing Team-9 along with its specialized Marine Amphibious Ready Unit (MARU) in Palawan to bolster its defense capabilities and provide support for local disaster relief and recovery operations.

During the battalion’s arrival ceremony on June 17 at the city port, Colonel Wilfredo Manalang, the deputy commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), expressed that the deployment will not only strengthen Palawan’s defense capabilities but also elevate its preparedness for disaster response and assistance operations. This strategic move aims to enhance Palawan’s capacity to effectively address and mitigate the impact of disasters, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

Col. Manalang, who represented Col. Antonio Mangoroban, the commander of the 3MBde, said that with the presence of MBLT-9 and MARU, Palawan is now more equipped to efficiently address any potential threats and effectively respond to natural disasters, ensuring the well-being and progress of the province and its inhabitants.

Having previously served in Palawan in 1995, successfully combating detrimental environmental activities including illegal logging, illegal fishing, and smuggling, MBLT-9 is making its long-awaited return to the province.

Col. Manalang highlighted the unit’s professionalism and expertise, as they had recently concluded their rigorous training and emerged as a fully proficient and well-equipped MARU, ready to contribute to Palawan’s security and advancement.

“After 15 years, MBLT-9 is once again back to Palawan. And with the unit composed of professional officers and enlisted personnel, led by Lt. Col. Alquin Canson, it will surely be a factor in the peace, security, and development efforts of the province,” he said.

He expressed that the unit’s deployment is intended to bolster operational efficiency and promote a thorough understanding of the joint operational area.

Furthermore, he highlighted that it will facilitate smooth coordination in responding to possible contingencies, encompassing tasks such as providing assistance and disaster relief.

“Its deployment will also focus on familiarization of the joint operational area in order to enhance its ability to operate seamlessly in efficiently managing its resources to address any contingencies, such as humanitarian assistance, and disaster relied, and response,” Col. Manalang said.

Col. Canson, the commander of MBLT-9, meanwhile conveyed his utmost faith in their extensively trained soldiers who possess the essential abilities and knowledge to execute diverse missions with great effectiveness.

He emphasized that the arrival of the unit represents a strategic measure aimed at bolstering security in Palawan’s vast maritime territory, with special consideration given to the province’s archipelagic nature.

He pointed out that they have a dedicated company specifically trained for HADR operations, which encompass the vital task of delivering assistance, relief, and support to affected communities in the wake of natural disasters, emergencies, or humanitarian crises.

“Although Palawan’s geographical setup poses challenges, our amphibious capabilities as MBLT-9 have also been enhanced through recent retraining,” Canson said in an interview after the event.

Col. Canson emphasized that one of the key objectives of HADR operations is to collaborate with other AFP units, local government units’ disaster risk reduction and management offices (DRRMOs), and other relevant entities. Together, their aim is to alleviate the suffering of affected individuals, save lives, and reinstate stability and essential services in the impacted regions.

Palawan currently accommodates three battalions, which includes MBLT-9, in order to strengthen the military’s presence within the province. Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 is deployed in the southern area, while Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 operates in the north.

The battalion arrived in the city via BRP Tarlac (LD 601) at the port of Puerto Princesa. (with a report from Gerald Ticke)