MBLT-4 raised funds for typhoon victims of Catanduanes

The Marine Batallion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4) based in Barangay Abo-abo, Sofronio Española raised a total of P70,000 as assistance to residents of the municipality of Bato, Catanduanes province who were affected by typhoons Rolly and Ullyses in December last year.

MBLT-4 commanding officer Lt. Col. Presco Tabo said apart from the cash, they also sent last December assorted grocery items and other relief goods to Catanduanes in collaboration with local governments in Southern Palawan.

“Naipadala na namin ito sa mamamayan ng Catanduanes at natutuwa tayo na ang ating mga personnel ay hindi nawawala ang malasakit na tumulong sa panahon ng pandemya. We are also grateful to the LGUs who helped us provide for our countrymen who are in dire need. Our marine companies are always ready to offer assistance in times of disaster and need,” Tabo said.

Bato Municipal Mayor Juan Rodulfo, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to MBLT-4 and sent a Certificate of Appreciation in response to the assistance from the marines.