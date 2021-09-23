Troops from the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) recovered high-powered firearms and war materials in Sitio Iraan, Barangay Magara, Roxas on September 22.

According to information provided to Palawan News on Thursday, the recovery is a result of continuous focus military operation (FMO) of Joint Task Group North (JTGN)/MBLT-3 and Kapatiran ng mga Dating Rebelde (KADRE).

High-powered firearms recovered include two M16A1 rifles, one upper receiver of M16A1 (barrel part only), one improvised AK-47 rifle, three long M16 magazines, one short M16 magazine, one Carbine magazine, and 88 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition.

A thermal blanket and one portable power generator were also recovered.

- Advertisement -

High powered firearms recovered include two M16A1 rifles, one upper receiver of M16A1 (barrel part only), one improvised AK-47 rifle, three long M16 magazines, one short M16 magazine, one Carbine magazine, and 88 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunitions. (Photo courtesy of MBLT-3)

In a statement, MBLT-3 said the recovery of the high-powered firearms and war materiel was made possible through the ongoing community support program (CSP) and continued conduct of security operations in northern Palawan in coordination with the locals.

The military continues to call on the remaining members of the terrorist group to go back to the fold of the law.

“We are also urging the remaining members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in the province to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law and avail the government program under E-CLIP,” MBLT-3 commanding officer Major Ryan Lacuesta said.