Exclusively distributed by Excellence Appliance Technologies Inc. (Exatech) in the Philippines, Maytag Commercial Laundry, a well-known US brand in the laundromat industry, recently opened a branch in Puerto Princesa City.

It offers a top-of-the-line selection of commercial and industrial laundry equipment to Palaweños who are interested to start their own laundry business.

The popularity of Palawan among tourists because of its amazing landscapes poses vast infrastructure developments like hotels, resorts, and restaurants within the area. The opening of their newest branch office offers extensive opportunities and dependable solutions to locals and foreign residents alike, especially with tourism-related businesses as their main livelihood source.

“By securing a good location and appealing to the right market, we believe that laundromat is a profitable business even during this time. Whether you prefer to put up a stand-alone laundry shop or you want to offer it as an added service in your existing business, people would always need access to clean clothes,” said Adrian Jasper Sioco, Marketing Director of Exatech.

From the world’s largest laundry manufacturer, Maytag is known to be the top-of-mind brand for both full-service and self-service laundry business owners. They have been a frontrunner in upgrading industry standards as they offer card-operated equipment in the Philippine market. Card-operated machines provide valuable benefits to entrepreneurs and customers alike with a more convenient, secured, and accurate payment system.

As an industry expert, Maytag conducts regular weekly on-site and online seminars to guide clients about the know-how of building a laundry business. You can trust them to be actively present in every step of your business journey – helping you jumpstart until your operations are running smoothly.

The opening of this five-story branch includes their showroom to display all their latest products. The building also houses its warehouse, service, parts hub, and training hall. Transport of appliances, spare parts, as well as the travel of well-trained technicians going to Palawan used to take some time, but with the opening of Maytag’s newest branch, immediate delivery of quality products and excellent service is now made possible.

Other Maytag showrooms are located in Quezon City, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Legazpi with their products available in selected appliance stores nationwide.

“We are hoping that the establishment of our branch in Palawan would open unexplored opportunities and offer long-term business solutions for Palaweños,” Sioco added.

Maytag Showroom is located in Exatech Bldg. Rizal Avenue, Barangay Magkakaibigan, Puerto Princesa, Palawan and is open from Mondays to Fridays (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and Saturdays (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). For inquires, they can be reached at (048) 433-5914.

With over 400 authorized service centers nationwide, Maytag products come with 5-year limited warranty on motor, 3-year limited warranty on major parts, and 1-year service warranty.

To know more, you may visit their website at www.maytagcommercial.com.ph or their Facebook page at Maytag Commercial Laundry Philippines.

Exatech also carries world-class brands such as Whirlpool, Tecnogas, Technik, and Fujidenzo Appliances.