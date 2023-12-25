A minor involved in a mauling incident on Christmas Eve, December 24, in Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, was later found in possession of illegal drugs.

According to a police report, the Rizal Municipal Police Station conducted a manhunt operation following the mauling incident. This led to the identification and arrest of the minor at his residence.

His victims were identified as Christian Blas Magbanua, 20 years old, student, and Adrean Payos Dulman, 21, both residents of Brgy. Punta Baja. They directly went to the Rizal MPS to report a mauling incident.

The preliminary inquiry indicated that the minor, referred to as child in conflict with the law (CICL) and his companions assaulted the victims using makeshift four-finger fist knuckles (pichakorno) amidst the festivities at Purok Base, Rizal, om southern Palawan, and subsequently fled the scene.

During a search, authorities reportedly found various items on the minor, including a lighter, four-finger fist knuckles, and two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu.

The inventory and documentation of the confiscated items were carried out at the minor’s residence, in the presence of the minor, and witnessed by Barangay Officials from Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan.