Puerto Princesa civic leader Marvin Rodriguez urged the graduates of the Class of 2024 to embrace their future with determination and optimism as he went again around the city visiting schools.

In his message, Rodriguez congratulated the graduates for their dedication and hard work, which have brought them to this significant milestone. He encouraged them to pursue careers filled with opportunities that will enable them to reach their goals, unlock their full potential, and achieve greater heights.

“As you stand on the threshold of a new chapter, let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you. Your dedication, perseverance, and hard work have brought you to this significant milestone,” Rodriguez stated.

He emphasized the importance of viewing challenges as opportunities for learning and growth, while reminding the graduates to stay true to their values and dreams.

“Remember, your journey doesn’t end here; it’s just beginning. Keep striving for excellence, stay true to your values, and never underestimate the power of your dreams,” he added.

Rodriguez expressed confidence in the graduates’ potential to make a positive impact in their chosen paths and highlighted the pride that Puerto Princesa holds for them.

“Puerto Princesa is proud of you, and I am confident that you will make a positive impact in whatever path you choose to pursue,” he concluded.