A community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) association in Barangay Marufinas has received a duck farming livelihood program from the City Veterinary Office (CVO) of Puerto Princesa, which aims to provide members with an alternative source of income and contribute to the production of eggs for the balut and salted egg sectors.

The City Tourism Office (CTO) said Friday in the Turismo Dadi (Tourism Now) virtual program that the recipient of the CVO’s distribution of 400 laying ducks was the Barwang Magic Island CBST in Sitio Barwang, Barangay Marufinas.

“Ito ay kanilang paiitlogin upang gawing itlog na maalat o di kaya ay balut,” the CTO said.

Screenshot from Turismo Dadi program of the City Tourism Office on June 3, 2022.

It is an alternative revenue source that the tourism office also hopes to promote to tourists visiting Marufinas, which is known for its mini river cruise, snorkeling in Ulugan Bay, and demo farms for seaweeds, sea cucumber, and taklobo production.

Juliet Blanco, president of the Barwang Magic Island CBST, their association is thankful to the CVO led by Dr. Indira Santiago, and the CTO, under the leadership of Demetrio Alvior Jr., for the livelihood program that can help them bounce back from the effects of the pandemic and the destruction of Typhoon Odette.

She added that it will also serve as preparation for the revival of their tourism activities in Sitio Barwang, Marufinas.