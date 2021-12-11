The 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) rescued seven passengers and crew from a motor banca that sank in the waves off Taytay municipality on Friday morning, including a pregnant woman.

The rescued individuals were identified as Ronald Elocat (boat captain), Dominick Factor (crew), Ronnie Parangue (passenger), Lagz Factor (passenger), Windy Velasquez (passenger), Amilyn Factor (passenger), and Judie Mustasa (passenger), all residents of Barangay Casian in the said town.

According to a statement released by the maritime police on Saturday, December 11, through P/Lt. Col. Ricardo Dalmacia, they were on their way to the center of Taytay from Brgy. Casian when their motor banca “Ken Raisen” was battered by heavy winds and waves.

Watch the actual rescue of the Special Boat Unit of the 2nd SOU-MG in Taytay in this video it shared. The video has no sound.

- Advertisement -

They were supposed to get food supplies from the poblacion, said the 2nd SOU-MG. The pregnant woman, on the other hand, was scheduled for a prenatal examination.

Their rescue was fortunate, according to the 2nd SOU-MG report, because the Special Boat Unit (SBU) in Taytay was performing seaborne patrol in the area at the time and spotted them waving for help.