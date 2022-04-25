Government troops in Palawan recovered a high powered firearm in Sitio Iraan, Barangay Magara, Roxas town on Thursday.

According to the report of 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) Sunday, operating forces of Joint Task Force Peacock recovered one M16 Rifle (Bushmaster), five pieces of long magazine, and 83 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

The operation was conducted by the Joint Task Group-North/Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 and the Joint Intelligence Task Units-North after a former Militia ng Bayan member revealed the location of the arms cache of the rebel group.

“The voluntary revelation by a former member of Militia ng Bayan of the location of the hidden high-powered firearm is proof that the people in Palawan wanted to end the communist terrorists’ presence in the Province,” 3rd Marine Brigade commander Jimmy Larida said in a statement.

3MBde also added that the recovery of war materials is part of the heightened security being implemented in preparation for the incoming national and local elections.

“I am thankful for the sustained support of the local communities and collective effort of member agencies of the Provincial Task Force ELCAC that resulted in unprecedented accomplishments towards ending the local communist armed conflict in the province of Palawan,” Larida added.