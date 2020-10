Marines honor fallen comrade

Dela Cruz, known as “Toper” and “Curoy”, was a member of the Special Operations Platoon (SOP). He was wounded during an encounter with the rebels but later died while undergoing treatment.

A newly constructed building of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4) based in Camp Daypo, Barangay Abo-abo, Sofronio Española has been named after a soldier who died in a recent encounter with rebel groups.

“Isa sa bagong pasilidad [ay] ipinangalan sa yumaong si Pfc. Christopher Dela Cruz bilang pagkilala sa kanyang kabayanihan na ipinamalas noong kampanya laban sa mga Teroristang NPA sa Bayan ng Brooke’s Point, Palawan,” the MBLT4 stated on its Facebook post.

Dela Cruz, known as “Toper” and “Curoy”, was a member of the Special Operations Platoon (SOP). He was wounded during an encounter with the rebels but later died while undergoing treatment.

“Kilalang-kilala si Toper bilang isang masayahing tao, pala-kaibigan at marunong makisama sa lahat. Salamat sa’yo Toper at patuloy kang magiging inspirasyon sa amin na ipagpatuloy ang ating sinumpaang tungkulin,” it added.

Dela Cruz was reportedly wounded after a 15-minute firefight on July 20 around 1:40 p.m. at Sitio Bayud, Barangay Aribungos, Brooke’s Point.

