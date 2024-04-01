President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has welcomed Police Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil as the 30th Chief of the national police force during the change of command and retirement honors at Camp Brig. Gen. Rafael T. Crame in Quezon City on Monday.

He also asked Marbil to work closely with the government in addressing “emerging threats, such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational crimes.”

“We shall continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and give the finest service to our beloved citizens. Let us now ensure that the PNP will be agents of progressive transformation in the lives of our people by ensuring the safety and well-being of every community in the land,” Marbil said.

Marbil assured Marcos that he would fulfill his promise to the Filipino people, as he reiterated his inauguration speech to create a “Bagong Pilipinas” characterized by a strong economy, orderly community, and a well-organized and efficient police force.

“Ang pangarap ko, ay pangarap niyo rin. Matatag na ekonomiya, maayos na lipunan at maayos na kapulisan – yan po unang kataga na sinabi ng Presidente during the inauguration. Ang masasabi ko po your Excellency, sir, matutupad po. Dito sa Bagong Pilipinas, isa lang ang gusto ng Pulis, ligtas ka,” Marbil said.

Marbil, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1991, was the head of the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership and served as the Regional Director of Eastern Visayas, as well as Director of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG).

Marcos complimented outgoing National Police (PNP) chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. for a job well done.

“So, for all these and more, I congratulate and salute General Acorda for a job well done,” Marcos said.

He cited the “Five-Focused Agenda” of Acorda, which guided the police force towards more honest law enforcement operations, enhanced information technology capabilities, and stronger community relations.

He said the PNP’s efforts in combating various forms of crime have yielded tangible results, which exhibited the diligence of the officers and personnel, as well as the effectiveness of the programs of the national police.

Marcos also noted an OCTA Research survey last year, which recognized the PNP as the 3rd Highest Performing and Most Trusted among 25 government agencies in the second quarter of 2023, receiving a 76 percent trust rating.

“This indicates the public’s increasing trust and confidence in the police force,” Marcos said.

Marcos expressed that the best send-off that the PNP could give to Acorda would be the pledge to exceed what he had done during his watch and continue the good work he had begun.

“I am sure nothing will make General Benjie Acorda happier than seeing the organization he loves so much able to outdo all the previous achievements of the PNP,” Marcos said.