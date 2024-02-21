President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is talking to both Houses of Congress on what must be done on the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

“What for me is more important than to make these proclamations, pronouncements, what’s more important is to get it done. So, that’s what we’re doing, we’re doing it quietly. We do it with, you know, without any fuss. We just want to get those amendments incorporated into the Constitution to improve the chances of investment and upskilling of our people,” Marcos said during the 16th Ani ng Dangal Awards 2024.

Marcos desired the lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives to focus on amending the economic provisions in the fundamental law to improve the country’s investment competitiveness.

Marcos said that from the beginning he coined the mode of amendment to the members of the Senate to take the lead.

“I always said the Senate will take the lead. The Senate is taking the lead and between the two Houses they will come to an agreement then that will be the way we’ll do it,” Marcos said.

Marcos admitted that all the issues on amending the Constitution had been “a storm in a teacup” because the matter had been decided long ago from both leaders of Congress.

“But I don’t know why there is such. It’s really a storm in a tea cup because this has been decided very long ago from both the leaders of both Houses. Maybe I don’t proclaim but sinasabi na kailangan kong pumasok (pero) matagal na akong nakikipag-usap sa magkabila,” Marcos said.

Marcos said amending the economic provisions of the Constitution must be prioritized by Congress to remove restrictions and entice foreign businesses to invest in the Philippines.