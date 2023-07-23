“We wish the Filipinas’ team the best of luck as they make history in their FIFA World Cup debut!,” President Ferdiand R. Marcos Jr. said in his tweet on Friday.

Marcos Jr. sent his wish of luck to the Philippine women’s national football team in their historic appearance in the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) World Cup 2023 that is being held at Forsyth Barr stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

‘Malditas,’ as the Philippine women football team is known for has advanced further into the semifinals to qualify for the World Cup, marking the first time the Philippines participated in the global tournament in its 42-year history.

Last Friday was the match of the group Filipinas against Switzerland team that Marcos sent a tweeted message calling on the Filipinas football team to “break barriers and inspire generations” to inspire the team.

“The entire nation stands behind you with pride, watching you break barriers and inspire generations,” Marcos said in his tweeter account.

The 21-strong women football team made its historic debut appearance in the prestigious FIFA World Cup after winning several qualifying matches progressing beyond their group stage in the Asian Cup in 2022.

Marcos was expected by football enthusiasts who are prominent Filipinos that he would be attending the international match in New Zealand wherein the singing of the Philippine national anthem would be rendered.