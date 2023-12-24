To remember the genuine meaning of Christmas, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged the Filipino faithful to become an instrument of hope and light for those who are in need this Holiday season in his Christmas message.

“Indeed, there is no better way for us to share the gift of Christmas than by spreading hope to those who need it the most this holiday season. Let us kindle our hearts with goodwill, kindness, and compassion as we spread merriment in our home and communities,” Marcos said.

Marcos said Christmas is an special occasion for Filipinos in honor of the birth of Christ through Simbang Gabi, gift-giving, and feasts with friends, relatives and loved ones.

“But more than just a day of celebration, let us be reminded that the true meaning of Christmas lies in the recognition of the season as an opportunity to reach out to those who are suffering from solitude, sickness, and poverty. By doing so, we do not only bring peace, love and unity, but become living instruments of the timeless adage that God’s work here on earth is truly our own. Isang Maligayang Pasko sa ating lahat,” Marcos said.

Marcos extended his heartfelt greetings to the Filipino people on this joyful Christmas Day.