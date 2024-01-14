President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is confident that newly appointed Secretary Ralph Recto will come up with new ideas for the transformation of the economy.

“We have so many new ideas and new commitments that we have taken on for the improvement of the economy,” Marcos said.

Marcos clarified that the policies of the agency would remain the same.

“So, the policies remain the same. The fiscal discipline will remain the same,” Marcos said.

He said he wanted Recto to look into the operations of the DOF first and analyze the important issues in the department.

Marcos also said his economic team would come up with a list of priorities in terms of specific projects and the development of the proposals that were made during his foreign trips.