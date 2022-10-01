President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday committed to support every initiative that will enhance the efficiency and productivity of the Social Security System (SSS) for the benefit and welfare of the Filipino people.

“As your president, I assure that I commit myself to every initiative that will improve the efficiency and productivity of the SSS, and thereby improve the lot and welfare of our people,” Pres. Marcos said when he graced the 65th anniversary celebration of the SSS, and led its annual recognition event, the Balikat ng Bayan Awards (partners for nation-building), held at its corporate headquarters in Quezon City.

“The SSS critical role in strengthening our country’s social protection is more crucial now more than ever with the country recovering from the pandemic, where the country trying to recover from the shocks that are coming from the geopolitical situation around the world,” he added.

Citing the crucial role of the SSS in providing social safety nets in times of crisis, Pres. Marcos also commended the agency’s hardworking officials and employees for their dedication to ensuring the institution’s stability and reliability, and the service they provide to the people.

“For more than six decades, the SSS has been a bastion of stability for every Filipino in the private sector. And the SSS has done this by empowering our employees with equitable and world-class protection ensuring that they will have a safety net during life’s most difficult moment,” he said.

“Because the job that you have been doing continues to be of great value to our people. The job that you are doing is exactly the job that we had asked you to—to provide the safety nets, to provide the guarantees for our people when a tragedy strikes, when crisis strikes,” he added.

Moreover, Pres. Marcos also led the awarding of top employers and media partners in ensuring the social security protection of Filipino workers in the country.

He was joined by SSS president and CEO Michael Regino, Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, other top officials, and members of the Social Security Commission, among others, in the awarding ceremonies. (PIA-NCR)

About Post Author