In the face of growing geopolitical challenges, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has affirmed the country’s steadfast stance in the West Philippine Sea, urging the military to show bravery and strong determination in protecting national borders at the 88th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday.

Marcos stated that, despite numerous provocations, the country, through the AFP, continues to be a force and a voice of reason, exemplifying responsible and dignified behavior in resolving issues in accordance with international law.

“We shall continue to assert our rights in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and international law. The recent incidents involving no less than our AFP Chief of Staff is worrisome. “Yes, but it is a proud demonstration of Filipino courage against coercion and our firm resolve to protect, preserve, and uphold our territorial integrity. I know that our soldiers and our troops espouse the same values and principles and they remain undeterred by actions that stir tension,” Marcos said.

Referring to the recent water cannon attack on a supply boat with military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. onboard, President Marcos emphasized the importance of the incident.

He stated that the AFP, responsible for upholding national security, must consistently enhance its operational readiness to effectively prevent and respond to both current and emerging threats.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at bolstering the Armed Forces’ external defense capabilities. He also urged the AFP to strengthen existing alliances and partnerships with foreign counterparts and to seek and establish new partnerships based on shared objectives, while also advancing the Philippines’ national interests.

Further, President Marcos expressed his hope that the security institution would remain unyielding in countering lawless elements intent on instilling fear and distrust among the populace. He underscored the AFP’s crucial role in the government’s various initiatives.

In recognition of extraordinary bravery and heroism in defending freedom, President Marcos announced plans to increase the lifetime monthly gratuity for existing Medal of Valor Awardees.

“This will provide them with a tangible – this will provide our heroes tangible and meaningful reward, highlighting our commitment to support and to honor our war heroes,” Marcos said.