Manila judge shot dead by clerk inside office

In a spot report, Maj. Rosalino Ibay of Manila Police District (MPD) identified the victim as Judge Maria Theresa Abadilla, 44.

A female judge was shot dead by her clerk of court inside her office at the Manila City Hall on Wednesday.

In a spot report, Maj. Rosalino Ibay of Manila Police District (MPD) identified the victim as Judge Maria Theresa Abadilla, 44.

The suspect, lawyer Amador Rebato, committed suicide after shooting the judge, police said.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. inside Room 535 of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 45.

Reports said a gunshot was heard while the victim and the suspect were inside the judge’s office.

According to a spot report of the City Security Force of the Manila City Hall, Abadilla was having a conversation with Rebato about the latter’s “unfavorable” performance.

The report added that Rebato contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) that affected his work.

“Before the said shooting incident happened, Atty. Rebato was seen feeling uneasy and shuddering while being questioned by Judge Abadilla and without hesitation, he shot her at point-blank in the head,” the report said.

“Apparently, the suspect committed suicide by shooting himself with his own service firearm (pistol) of unknown caliber,” it added.

Manila-RTC Branch 45 Legal Researcher Juanito Reyes said Rebato was planning to resign from his post.

Abadilla was brought to the nearest hospital but the attending physician could no longer revive her.

The investigation is still ongoing as the case was turned over to the Homicide Division of the MPD.

(with reports from Maritz Moaje/PNA)