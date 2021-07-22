Manila archbishop Advincula to lead Pabillo’s installation as new vicar of Taytay





Bishop Broderick Pabillo will be installed as the next vicar of the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay on August 19 by Archbishop of Manila, Jose Cardinal Advincula.

According to a post by The Manila Cathedral on July 20, it will be conducted at 9 a.m. at the St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in the municipality in northern Palawan.

The date of the installation falls on the feast day of St. Ezequiel Moreno, an Augustinian Recollect missionary and saint who served in Palawan, as well as Pabillo’s 15th episcopal anniversary.

The celebration will be broadcasted live on the Manila Cathedral’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and in TV Maria cable and TV media box channels.

READ RELATED NEWS: http://Pope Francis appoints Bishop Pabillo as new head of Taytay Vicariate

Pabillo, 66, was appointed by Pope Francis as the new vicar of Taytay on June 29 in an announcement made public by the Vatican during the celebration of the Roman Catholic church of the solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul. He succeeded Bishop Edgardo Juanich.

He serves as the apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila for over a year before Bishop Advincula’s installation. Pabillo also served as parish priest of St. Ezekiel Moreno Parish Church in Barangay Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City from 1999 to 2006.