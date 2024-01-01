Police personnel in Taytay have launched a manhunt for a person who reportedly killed his own brother at about 3 a.m. on December 31 in Barangay Busybees.

Gerald Coching, 31, was named as the victim, and the suspect, known as Alias Nonoy (currently at large and the victim’s brother), are both from the said address.

The police report said that on December 30, 2023, while one of the brothers of both the victim and the suspect was sleeping inside their nipa hut, he was awakened by a commotion coming from the nearby hut of the victim.

The Taytay municipal police stated that the murder was witnessed by one of the victim’s siblings. The witness reportedly saw the victim emerge from a hut with stab wounds to his chest before falling to the ground.

The suspect, identified only as “Alias Nonoy,” reportedly continued to attack the victim, further assaulting him with a knife and an ax.

After the attack, the suspect allegedly boarded a boat, taking with him the victim’s lifeless body and the murder weapons.

Alias Nonoy later returned and is said to have threatened the witness and the rest of his family.