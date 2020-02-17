Man survives hacking attack in El Nido

Local police authorities identified that victim as Alejandro Galit Pajanto while the suspect was named as Angel Bicua Gacos, 34, both residents of the same barangay.

EL NIDO, Palawan — A 43-year-old fisherman was wounded after he was hacked multiple times in Barangay Bucana here over the weekend.

Local police authorities identified that victim as Alejandro Galit Pajanto while the suspect was named as Angel Bicua Gacos, 34, both residents of the same barangay.

According to the investigation report made by P/SSg. Francis Carlo Soberano, P/Cpl. Ronald Tenorio, Patrolman Michael Tom Kutat, the incident happened at around 5 p.m.

Gacos was reportedly sitting near the post of the hanging bridge when Pajanto came and threw a stone at him.

Irked by what the victim did, Gacos got a bolo and hacked the victim on his back and head. He fled but was later caught and detained by personnel of the El Nido police for proper filing of the case.

Pajanto, on the other hand, was rushed to a health center in Brgy. Pasadeña for the treatment of his hack wounds.

Bucana barangay chairman Aracel Bacolod was the one who reported the incident to the El Nido municipal police station.

Related

About the Author Bella Mutia