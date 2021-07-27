Man stabs female relative following an argument

The El Nido police on Sunday arrested a man from Sitio Calitang, Barangay Bucana, El Nido who allegedly stabbed and wounded his niece during a verbal quarrel.

A police report narrated that the man, identified as Eliud Sabang Corpin, 42, stabbed the victim following an argument.

The victim, Josie Corpin Gumajad, 31, was reportedly intervening in a quarrel between her son and that of the suspect’s son. The suspect, however, apparently did not like how the victim was treating his son. He also intervened and the two got into a heated argument.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the back with a bolo but managed to run and sought help. She was brought by her other neighbors to the El Nido Community Hospital for treatment.

The weapon used by the suspect was recovered and the suspect was arrested by responding PNP personnel. Corpin is now under the custody of the El Nido MPS for proper disposition.