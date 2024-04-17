A man was killed after being stabbed by his older brother in Purok Bagong Silang, Barangay Sagpangan, Aborlan, at around 11:30 p.m. last night, April 16.

The victim was identified as Alberto Saldavia, a resident of the area.

Police Captain Marvin Herrera of the Municipal Police Station (MPS) said the 43-year-old suspect voluntarily surrendered at the police station, identified as alias Onad, and was found carrying the used knife.

The Aborlan MPS stated that the suspect reported that his younger brother, who was intoxicated, attacked his house. An argument ensued, leading to a physical altercation between the two.

This was not the first time such an attack had occurred, according to the Aborlan MPS. According to family members, similar altercations with the victim occur when he is intoxicated.

“Ang sumbong ng pamilya, problema na din daw nila kapag nakakainom itong kapatid nila. Sumusugod tapos nagmamaoy. Ito lang, parang sobra na, sabi ng suspek. Nananakit na, kumuha ng kawali at saka hinampas doon sa kuya,” Herrera said.

The suspect remains in custody at the Aborlan MPS and is set to face charges of homicide.