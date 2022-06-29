A man was shot dead by two unidentified male suspects on a motorcycle around 12:10 a.m. Thursday along Manalo Extension, Barangay Milagrosa in this city.

City police personnel responded to the area at 12:30 a.m., June 30, to investigate and found Paterno Yasa Betita, Jr., 47, down on the street with a gunshot wound.

The motive for his murder is still being investigated, but according to preliminary reports from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), he was a businessman from Barangay Bancao-Bancao who may have been the victim of a robbery since his bag is missing.

“According sa mga employee niya, meron daw itong dalang bag na may lamang pera. Isa yan sa mga tinitingnan na anggulo ay holdup,” PPCPO spokesperson P/Cpt. Joy Iquin told Palawan News in a message.

“Ongoing pa ang investigation dahil lahat ng possible motives ay iko-consider,” she added.

Betita was shot by the unnamed suspects while he was driving his motorcycle. After the incident, the suspects escaped in the direction of the same barangay.

Police investigators recovered an empty shell at the scene where he was found.