A resident of Barangay Malatgao, Quezon, who was reported missing on December 23 was found dead by rescue personnel of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) early in the morning today.

Queron Lagos, who lived in the barangay and was 56 years old, was named as the victim.

Quezon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Eden Cascara said Lagos was found in the Malatgao River and died from drowning.

On Monday, the victim’s relatives told the police that he hadn’t been home since Friday.

MDRRMO, BFP, and PCG, along with barangay officials, began a search and rescue operation right away.

The relatives said he left to gather wood to be used for the construction of their house, but when the rain began to fall, he decided to instead go to the house of one of his relatives across the river, where his body was found.

