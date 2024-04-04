A 39-year-old man was caught in an anti-illegal drugs buy-bust operation in Barangay Tabon, Quezon, Palawan, at 2:57 in the morning on April 4, 2024.

Alias Hans, a resident of Brgy. Panitian in the same town, was found in possession of one suspected packet of shabu, along with six sachets weighing approximately 1 gram each, with a street value estimated at ₱8,000.

In addition, he was found with ₱3,500 in marked money, cigarette paraphernalia, four lighters, foil, a wallet, and a Honda Wave Dash motorcycle used in the transaction.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Quezon MPS and is facing charges for violation of the comprehensive dangerous drugs law.