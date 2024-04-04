(Photo from the Palawan Police Provincial Office)

A 39-year-old man was caught in an anti-illegal drugs buy-bust operation in Barangay Tabon, Quezon, Palawan, at 2:57 in the morning on April 4, 2024.

Alias Hans, a resident of Brgy. Panitian in the same town, was found in possession of one suspected packet of shabu, along with six sachets weighing approximately 1 gram each, with a street value estimated at ₱8,000.

In addition, he was found with ₱3,500 in marked money, cigarette paraphernalia, four lighters, foil, a wallet, and a Honda Wave Dash motorcycle used in the transaction.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Quezon MPS and is facing charges for violation of the comprehensive dangerous drugs law.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR