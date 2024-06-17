A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in an incident in Aborlan following a heated argument, according to a report released today by the Palawan Police Provincial Office.

The incident occurred on June 16 at around 8:30 p.m. in Barangay Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan, southern Palawan. The victim, identified as Mark Dave Dini-ay, 25, and the suspect, identified as Alias Robert, 24, were involved.

According to the investigation, members of the 17s Culture Motorcycle Club were holding a gathering when a heated argument erupted between the two.

Dini-ay blew smoke at the suspect, provoking him. The suspect punched the victim, drew a knife, and stabbed him.

The victim sustained a stab wound to his back and was brought to Aborlan Medicare Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the weapon was recovered, and the suspect was arrested and is now in the custody of Aborlan MPS.