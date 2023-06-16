A man in the town of El Nido was stabbed to death while attempting to pursue a gang of unidentified men who had assaulted him on June 15.

The victim was identified in a report from the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) as Ronilo Aniar, 27, a resident of Barangay San Pedro in Puerto Princesa. The suspects involved in the perpetration of the crime remain unidentified, the PPPO said.

The PPPO said the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) received a phone call at approximately 12:10 a.m., alerting its personnel to the incident. Acting immediately, the MPS dispatched a team to the scene to initiate an investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the stabbing occurred around midnight, as Aniar was seated on his parked motorcycle in front of a popular resto bar along the National Highway in Barangay Corong-Corong.

The police said a group of individuals approached Aniar without provocation and unexpectedly assaulted him. He prepared to give chase, realizing too late that one of them had discreetly positioned himself behind him.

The suspect stabbed Aniar in the left back of his body before making a hasty escape. He was brought to the Adventist Hospital El Nido for immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, at approximately 12:45 a.m. on the same day, the attending physician pronounced the victim’s demise.

The El Nido Municipal Police Station is currently undertaking a manhunt operation to apprehend the suspects involved.