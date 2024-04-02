A man allegedly planning to stab a senior citizen who sells coconuts in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, was detained and brought last night, Monday, by personnel of the Anti Crime Task Force of the city government to Police Station 2.

The Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) stated Tuesday on the We R1 at Your Service Facebook page that around 9:33 p.m. on April 1, they received a report from a motorist about a man allegedly carrying a bladed weapon along the highway in Tiniguiban.

They headed to the location to respond to the report, and there they found a certain Bernard Bargero, 38. They talked to him about the problem, but he suddenly left.

“Agad naming pinigilan at pinataas ang damit nito at dito nga ay naksuksok sa beywang nito ang isang patalim. Hinold namin ito at nalaman namin na may kaalitan pala ito na isang senior [citizen],” the anti crime body said.

Bargero’s altercation was with Edwin Dagot, 63, a coconut vendor. According to Dagot’s account to the ACTF, Bargero allegedly wanted to stab him, so he didn’t come out of his shop.

As a result, Dagot explained that Bargero, instead of confronting him directly, vented his frustration by puncturing and stabbing the tin wall of Dagot’s stall.

“Ating nakausap ang [complainant] na gusto siya[ng] saksakin kaya hindi lumalabas ng tindahan ang [complainant]. Sinaksak na lamang nito ang yero ng [complainant],” the ACTT added.

“Dinala sa [City Police Station 2] sa Brgy. Irawan ang suspect at ang [complainant]. Ating kakasuhan ang suspect dahil nakunan natin ito ng patalim mismo sa kanyang katawan,” it added.

The ACTF personnel stated that they would return to the police station to provide their testimony.