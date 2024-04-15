A man was assaulted early this morning, April 16, in the fish port area of Barangay Matahimik, Puerto Princesa City, due to an identity mix-up.

The victim was identified as Asaral Aisal Ibrahim, 28, a resident of Barangay San Pedro, while the individuals accused of the assault are Jerly Condesa, 18; Ian Atellano, 25; Epoy Sanico, 20; and Vincent Anguiled, 20, all from Brgy. Matahimik.

According to the Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF), they responded at around 1:18 a.m. on April 16, after receiving calls to intervene in the disturbance. They reported that one of the three intoxicated men involved in the complaint was even carrying an axe.

The suspects explained that they were retaliating against an individual named Adrian Pento, 19, from Barangay Mangingisda, who they claimed had punched one of their friends.

They mistook Ibrahim for Pento and consequently attacked him.

“Ayon sa kanila, sinuntok daw sila ni Adrian Pento, taga Brgy. Mangingisda. Ito daw yong sumuntok sa kanilang tropa at napagkamalan nila na kasama ni Adrian si Ibrahim kaya si Ibrahim yong binugbog nila,” ACTF said in a post on We R1 at Your Service.

The suspects were taken to Police Station 1 at Mendoza Park for further investigation.