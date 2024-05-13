Authorities arrested a man in Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente, yesterday on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and lascivious conduct, following a warrant issued by the court.

The police report indicated that the man, arrested on May 11, topped the most wanted list at both the provincial and regional levels.

Judge Emmanuel Artazo of Branch 14 in the Fourth Judicial Region, Taytay, Palawan, had issued the arrest warrant on April 29. The warrant was for two counts of rape by sexual assault, seven counts of lascivious conduct, and sexual abuse.

He was granted the option to post bail, set at ₱200,000 for each case.