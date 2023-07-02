A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody by personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 after allegedly selling shabu to an undercover agent in Purok Lapu-Lapu, Muslim-Christian Road, Barangay Bagong Silang.

According to a report from the information office of Puerto Princesa City Police Office, sent by Police Captain Victoria Carmen Iquin, the suspect has been identified as Arnold Pacot, also known as Michelle, a resident of New Buncag in Brgy. Mandaragat.

Pacot was arrested at approximately 12:10 a.m. on July 2 following an entrapment operation in which he allegedly sold 0.44 grams of what is believed to be shabu for P2,500. The team that carried out the buy-bust was led by Police Captain Douglas Sabando under the supervision of Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo, the commander of Police Station 1.

The police operatives also confiscated three pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 2.01 grams of the same substance, with a street value of around P16,660 from Pacot, who is considered a street-level pusher.

Pacot is facing charges for the violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.