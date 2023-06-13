A 41-year-old man, wanted for violating the Anti-Cattle Rustling Law, was apprehended by law enforcement authorities in a police operation on Sunday, June 11.

Freddie Antonio Esteban, also known as “Tabong,” was captured by personnel from the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Plaridel, Aborlan, Palawan at approximately 10:40 in the morning.

Esteban was arrested based on a warrant issued by Branch 52 of the Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City and is being charged with the violation of Presidential Decree 533, also known as the Anti-Cattle Rustling Law of 1974, with a recommended bail amounting to P180,000.

At present, the Esteban is in police custody and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition.

