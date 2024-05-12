Man acquitted of murder now faces new gun charges

Authorities in Barangay Capayas, Dumaran, arrested a resident after finding an improvised or homemade 12-gauge shotgun, five rounds of 12-gauge live ammunition, a homemade .45 caliber pistol, and one bullet for the pistol at his home.

The arrest of Roel Sabinet, 56, took place around 5:53 a.m. on May 11 at his residence following the serving of a search warrant by personnel from the Dumaran Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The warrant was issued by Judge Anna Leah Tiongson Mendoza on May 6.

Sabinet is facing charges under Republic Act 10591. He had previously been charged with murder but was acquitted by the court.