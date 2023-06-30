The Maligaya May Pag-Asa Irrigators Association (IA) of Malatgao River Irrigation System (Malatgao RIS) received a brand new harvester from the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (DA-PCPDM) under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) program.

The turnover ceremony took place on June 26, 2023, in Barangay Sandoval, Narra municipality.

Representatives from the DA Municipal Agriculturist Office (MAO), DA Philippine Agricultural Engineering Standards (PAES), Local Government Unit (LGU) Narra, Barangay Sandoval, Division I Federation IA President Richard Laurente, and Malatgao Batang-Batang RIS Senior Water Resources Facilities Technician (SWRFT) Arnaldo Magbanua and Irrigators Development Officer (IDO) Bonifacio Elefane attended the turnover ceremony.

Acting IA President Juan Magno expressed gratitude for the harvester provided to their association, emphasizing its significant contribution to improving their livelihoods.

This support is also crucial for their aspiration to modernize their farming methods and achieve sustainable agriculture. (R. Rodriguez)